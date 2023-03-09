Video of Kyle Walker allegedly 'exposing' his penis, fondling woman's breast goes viral on social media

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker is being investigated by the police in Cheshire, United Kingdom after a video captured him allegedly misconducting himself at a club.



Kyle Walker is under investigation after he was caught on camera allegedly 'exposing himself' and fondling a woman’s breast in a club.



Kyle Walker is reported to have been out partying with friends at a club in Manchester and seems to have been drunk.



A report by the Sun newspaper states that Walker and his friends “spent 90 minutes downing drinks and dirty dancing with the female friends".



It added he was "pawing at one of his friends' breasts" and kissing her. The woman, according to the report, is not his wife Annie.



The BBC in its report on the incident quoted the Cheshire Police as saying it was "aware of a video circulating on social media" and that "enquiries are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time".



Walker who is married and a father of three has not commented on the incident which has gone wild on social media.



Kyle Walker and Manchester City teammates were given two days off by Pep Guardiola after their over Newcastle on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



GOAL.com reports that Manchester City who are yet to comment on the issue will not take action against the player as the incident happened during his day off.





KPE