Video of Italian defender Mancini hitting Afena-Gyan angers Ghanaians on social media

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video has popped up on social media capturing an incident where AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini appears to be hitting Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan during a match between AS Roma and Cremonese.



In a Copa Italia game played on Wednesday, February 1, 2022, Mancini is seen trying to hit Afena-Gyan during an incident on the touchline.



Afena-Gyan was clearly not impressed with the actions of his former teammate and the referee had to rush to the scene to calm the situation.



The video making the rounds on social media has infuriated some Ghanaians who wonder why the Italian defender seems to have the urge to bully the Ghanaian.



This is the second time the two players have been at the center of a near-scuffle with the first happening when Afena-Gyan was still on AS Roma’s books.



In May 2022, a video caught Mancini combating with Afena Gyan who had joined him to celebrate AS Roma’s Europa Conference League final triumph.



But Afena-Gyan quickly played down perceptions of a frosty relationship with the Italian player, explaining that there is nothing unhealthy between them.



He said afterward: “It wasn’t serious. “We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal, nothing serious.”



The game on Wednesday ended 2-1 in Cremonese's favor.



