Video flashback: Nyantakyi did not influence GFA elections - Saanie Daara

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, on November 10, 2019, dismissed reports that Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi played a role in Kurt Okraku's triumph as the President of the Association.



Nyantakyi is serving a lifetime ban from FIFA and from all football-related activities.



However, the media reported that Nyantakyi was at the elections ground to make sure that his former vice President, George Kwesi Afriyie, lost the elections.



Sannie Daara denied these reports in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro in an interview on Sports Check.



Read the full story originally published November, 10 2019, on Ghanaweb



A former head of communications for the Ghana FA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has refuted media reports that former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi played a role in the just ended GFA elections which saw Kurt E.S Okraku emerging as the winner.



Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned for life by FIFA from all football-related activities which include the GFA elections but media reports after the elections claimed that, Nyantakyi was at the elections ground to make sure that his former vice President, George Kwesi Afriyie loses the elections.



Responding to a question posed to him by GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro in an interview on Sports Check, as to whether the former President played a role in the GFA elections Mr. Daara said though, he hadn’t spoken to Kwesi Nyantakyi about the just ended elections, he knows the former CAF Vice President will not go beyond just observing the process.



“Not that I know of. We haven’t spoken about the elections even though I know he followed the elections very keenly but he wouldn’t go what is beyond normal,” Daara said.



He added that the latter has made his mark in Ghana football and people may go to him for advice about the various candidates but that doesn’t mean he influenced the elections or played a key role to determine the winner of the day.



“Kwesi is an institution and you will expect that for somebody who has led people so well, people might want to even call him and ask him of his opinion and that doesn’t mean that he played a role in the elections, “said Saani Daara.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.