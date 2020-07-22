Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Video: Watch how Isaac Dogboe defeated Chris Avalos

play videoDogboe stopped Avalos in round 8

If there ever existed doubts about Isaac Dogboe’s talent, then his performance against Chris Avalos last night is more than enough to erase those doubts.



Back-to-back defeats to Navarrete had raised questions about Dogboe’s boxing prowess but against Avalos, the Ghanaian proved that he remains one of the country’s best boxers.



The Royal Storm was at his stormy best as he subdued the American boxer with flurry of punches.



After a fairly balanced fight in the first two rounds, Dogboe switched gear in the proceeding rounds and controlled the bout.



Dogboe served Ghanaians a reminder of his skills that once earned him likeness with the great Azumah Nelson.



A maiden fight in a new weight class, the odds were not entirely in favor of Dogboe who was mounting the ring for the first time in over one year but the 25-year-old did what he had to do to ensure a victorious comeback.



Avalos who was fighting in his own country and perhaps had a sizeable number of supporters behind him could not stand toe to toe with Dogboe and had to be knocked out technically in round eight.



Below is a video of Dogboe’s fight against Chris Avalos









