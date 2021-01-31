Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Video: Watch Great Olympics’ two goals against Hearts of Oak

Accra Great Olympics on Saturday, January 30, 2021, defeated rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Gladson Awako, the skipper of Olympics fetched his side the lead by firing home a free-kick to stun the Phobians a quarter of an hour into the game.



Three minutes later, Maxwell Quaye added a second to give the Oly Dade boys sweet victory over the Rainbow boys.



Speaking after the game, interim Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko praised his side for executing his plans to perfection.



He said that his players showed hunger and determination to win and he was impressed with their performance.



"I am proud of the boys. You saw it, they gave everything. We planned for this game and everything that we put in place came to light," the ex-Ghana international said in his post-match interview.



"The boys came to the party, we decided to hit them early and it worked so second half all we needed to do was just to be compact and defend the two goals and exactly our plan worked for us."



His counterpart, Kosta Papic said that luck eluded his side in the game.



"Two big mistakes and he conceded the goals and after that, we tried our best but the ball doesn't want to go into the net. Football is like that sometimes," Papic told StarTimes in a post-match speech.



"Second half we played a little bit better than the first but my midfielder he struggled to do the job we wanted.



"Yes, we couldn't score- that is the problem, that is the huge problem but like I said football is like that. One day you shoot and everything is coming in, one day you try to shoot a hundred and nothing is coming in."



