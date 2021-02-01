Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Video: Watch Fabio Gama's skill against Ashgold that Kotoko fans are drooling over

play videoKotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama showed off a crazy skill in Kotoko's goalless drawn game against Ashantigold at the Len Clay Stadium.



The porcupine warriors had several chances to win the game with Kwame Poku and other players wasting some good opportunities.



Gama's skill that has gotten social media talking against Ashantigold was when he entered the Ashgold penalty box dropped a shoulder allowing the Ashgold defender Kwadwo Amoako to pass like the wind before crossing.



Hopefully, that skill will be used for the advert reels as the Brazilian has showed he is no slouch since signing for Kotoko.







