Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Victorien Adebayor denies claims he left HB Koge because of girlfriend's demands

Niger International, Victorien Adebayor

Legon Cities forward Victorien Adebayor says he left HB Koge because of footballing reasons.



The Nigerien forward rejected claims he demanded the club to fly his girlfriend to Denmark, insisting he wanted to play football, and that was the only reason he opted to return to Ghana.



Meanwhile, Sporting Director of HB Koge Per Rud stated he left for personal reasons which included having girlfriend issues.



“We have not yet succeeded in bringing his girlfriend to Denmark. At the same time, he has been hit by injuries, which has meant that he has not been given the desired playing time. Now he gets a period in a club where he is safe. At the same time, he can get in shape and, in addition to football, focus on family life,” said Per Rud.



But the former Inter Allies striker says he just wants to play football.



“The problem I had in Denmark was purely footballing. I was not playing and the main reason why I was there was to play and not any girlfriend issue,” he said at his unveiling at Legon Cities.



“The reason I love Ghana football is because of the wide coverage of Ghanaian football and it gives you the opportunity to get a contract abroad,” he added.



