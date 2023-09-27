Victor Osimhen to sue Napoli over mockery video?

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has threatened to to sue Napoli after the club posted a video deemed to be a mockery of their superstar.



According to Calenda, the club's action has caused "very serious damage to the player".



In a statement released on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, he condemned the video released by the club via its TikTok page.



"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted," said Calenda.



He also indicated that the entourage could take legal action against Napoli in an effort to protect their client.



"We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor."



Napoli's official handle on TikTok mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty in their goalless draw against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



After the game, the club's TikTok account shared a video of Osimhen protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it with a laughing sound in the background.



???????? BREAKING: Victor Osimhen could take legal action against Napoli — per his agent Roberto Calenda formal statement.



