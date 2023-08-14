Victor Osimhen set to sign €10m a year's deal with Napoli after rejecting Al Hilal's €1m offer

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, is close to extending his stay at Napoli after positive talks with the club.



The Nigerian forward is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract extension which will run until 2026.



According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Osimhen, per the new deal, will earn a little over €10 million net a year.



Victor Osimhen initially turned down €1 million a week offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.



The Nigerian forward could have earned €52 million a year if he had agreed to join the Saudi Pro League side.



Hilal's pursuit of Osimhen came after their attempt to sign Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe proved futile.



Victor Osimhen had a remarkable camping last season in the Serie A, finishing as the top scorer with 26 goals in 32 games.





EE/OGB