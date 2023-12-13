Victor Osimhen scores to seal Napoli victory in UCL, day after winning African best player gong

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen was on target for SSC Napoli on Tuesday night when the team locked horns with Braga in the Uefa Champions League.



The highly-rated attacker started for the Italian outfit today in the Round 6 game of Group C in the elite European inter-club competition.



Following a very bright start to the contest, SSC Napoli took the lead in the 9th minute after an own goal from Serdar Saartci.



Later in the 33rd minute, striker Victor Osimhen equalised to double the lead for the Italian Champions.



His goal ultimately sealed a 2-0 win for SSC Napoli, propelling the team to finish second in Group C to advance to the knockout stage of this season’s Uefa Champions League.



Victor Osimhen’s goal today came just a day after he was named the African Footballer of the Year at the 2023 CAF Awards.