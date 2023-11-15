Victor Osimhen reacts to Nigeria, Ghana snub in 2023 Ballon d'Or polls

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has stated that he does not focus on people who do not appreciate his phenomenal 2022/2023 campaign and rather gives credit to other players.



The Napoli forward was seemly disappointed after none of the African representatives on the 2023 Ballon d'Or voting panel voted for him as their first choice on the list.



Speaking with former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, the highest-scoring African in Serie A asserted that, although he was not the favourite for the African voters, he came 8th regardless.



"What you said I just saw it today, this morning. A friend of mine just showed it to me. I feel like, for me, everyone is entitled to their opinion and this is what I always believed. No one can deny the effort that I put in last season. No one can downplay what I did...I feel like at the end of the day, I came 8th. Even if I came 8th or 10th or 11th, I think I've done so much for myself to get the recognition and the one I'll continue to have. So for me, It doesn't really change anything."



He added that he gives no attention to people who do not acknowledge his efforts, hence, he does not dwell on such issues.



"They can vote for who they like because for me it is all love. I don't take these things into consideration. I focus on the people that love me so much...wholeheartedly. The ones that support me, the ones that defend me and everything. My family, my friends these are the things that really matter to me. Not the ones that try to downplay what I've worked for, the season that I had, and then put the credit on another man."



A jury of 100 journalists from different countries were appointed to vote on the 30 shortlisted players for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.



The journalists are picked based on FIFA’s rankings, meaning one journalist from each of the top 100 ranked nations gets a vote.



According to the voting pattern, each journalist chooses their top five players, with the first earning six points, the second earning four, the third earning three, the fourth earning two, and the fifth earning one.



The three players to receive the highest points make the top three shortlist with the highest among the three winning the award.



For Ghana, TV3 network's Michael Oti Adjei voted while Samm Audu of scorenigeria voted for Nigeria.



Oti Adjei voted for Erling Haaland, Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Victor Osimhen as his top five. Whereas Audu voted for Messi, Haaland, Mbappe, Osimhen, and Jude Bellingham.





Watch Osimhen's interview below





Victor Osimhen reacts to African countries snubbing him for the Ballon D'or pic.twitter.com/4fxRUpd4Np — ???? @???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@OneJoblessBoy) November 13, 2023

