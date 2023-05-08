Victor Osimhen hails George Weah after breaking his Serie A record

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has paid tribute to AC Milan legend, George Weah after surpassing his record to become the highest-scoring African player in the history of the Italian Serie A.



Osimhen achieved this feat by scoring the decisive goal in Napoli's 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.



The 24-year-old forward, who plays for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, broke Samuel Eto'o's previous record for the most goals scored by an African player in a Serie A season.



In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Osimhen acknowledged Weah as one of the players he looked up to and described him as African football icon.



He hailed Weah's achievements and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received on his journey.



“While growing up, I have always admired the great achievements of so many African legends, and His Excellency Mr George Weah is one of them—an icon in the world of football and also a leader to his people. Someone who has motivated and inspired millions of young talents alike.



"Yesterday, it was a great honor to break his record as the top-scoring African player in Serie A history—an achievement I will forever cherish. Mr George Weah has set a foundation of excellence for individuals like me to emulate, and his legacy will forever be remembered.



"I celebrate this milestone with everyone who has inspired and supported me on this journey. Thank you for your contributions. God is the greatest," Victor Osimhen stated.





