Victor Osimhen breaks silence on his situation at Napoli

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has broken his silence regarding his situation at Napoli following the recent happens between him and the club.



Osimhen was mocked by Napoli's official account on TikTok after missing a penalty and was also labeled a 'Coconut' in another video.



He deleted almost all Napoli-related posts on his Instagram. His reaction attracted criticism from some fans, who claimed that he had disrespected the people of Naples.



In an emotional statement made on October 1, 2023, he acknowledged how loved he has felt since coming in Napoli in 2020, urged for togetherness, and thanked Nigerians and loved ones who have shown him support in recent days.



“Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us”.



“The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride”.



“The accusations against People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me”.



“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE."



Amidst the mockery saga, he has scored in back-to-back games for Napoli, taking his goal tally to five goals in seven Serie A games.





EE/OGB