Victor Osimhen, Ighalo unite to fight Nigeria FA over unpaid Super Falcon bonuses

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo have demanded that the Nigeria Football Federation settle the arrears owed the senior women's national team, Super Falcons.



The two players took to Instagram to call out the Federation over the unpaid entitlement due the Super Falcons.



Reacting to the International Federation of Professional Footballers' (FIFPRO) statement on the issue shared by Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala on Instagram, Osimhen in the comment section stated "pay them" while tagging the NFF.



Whereas Al Hilal forward, Odion Ighalo pointed out that such an act is a trait of the federation and it will seemly never end.



“NFF never still stop these things," he wrote.



The two players were not the only Super Eagles players to call out the NFF, former player Victor Anichebe as well as some concerned citizens have all joined forces to demand the unsettled bonuses that stretch back to 2021.



A report by Daily Mail suggests that the Super Falcons are yet to receive FIFA's £15,760 (AUS$30,000) paid to the associations to be disbursed to players for their participation in the group stages of the tournament.



In addition, the players are said to be owed others bonuses from their qualification for the tournament.



The Super Falcons threatened to boycott their opening game against Canada but head coach Randy Waldrum intervened for the team to honour the game which ended in a goalless draw.



Despite the unpaid bonuses, the Super Falcons went on to finish in the round of 16 after losing 4-2 on penalties to England.



They also bow out as one of the few teams and the only African country to have never tasted a defeat in regulation time.





EE/KPE