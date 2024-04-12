Victor Boniface hits Mohammed Kudus celebration as late goals sink West Ham in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface paid homage to Mohammed Kudus by replicating the Ghanaian's signature goal celebration after scoring the second goal in Bayer Leverkusen's commanding 2-0 victory over West Ham United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening.



Kudus, who started the game for West Ham, was substituted in the 87th minute by manager David Moyes, but not before witnessing his side concede two late goals that left their hopes of reaching a third consecutive European semi-final hanging by a thread.



The Premier League side had put up a valiant defensive display for 83 minutes before substitute Jonas Hoffman finally broke the deadlock, beating goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.



The visitors might have harbored hopes of overturning the deficit in next week's second leg at the London Stadium, but their aspirations were dashed when Boniface headed home Hoffman's cross in stoppage time.



In a touching tribute, Boniface dashed to the advertisement board to celebrate his goal by mimicking Kudus' trademark celebration.