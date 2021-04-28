Victor Aidoo opens up on struggles before Hearts move: ‘Life was never easy for me’

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Victor Aidoo has opened up on his struggles whilst playing for Division One League side Samartex.



Aidoo completed a dream move to join Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak prior to the start of the 2020/21 season after an impressive season with the Samaboi based side.



The Hearts of Oak leading top scorer disclosed how difficult it was to make a living whilst playing for his former club.



According to him, he had to help out at a rice farm to make money and also work as a bus conductor popularly known locally as “mate” to make a living.



“Before training at Samatex I had to carry rice from people’s shops before I make money to feed, life was never easy for me”, he disclosed to Hearts TV.



"I used to be a car mate all the way to Kumasi with Kia trucks to carry rice and back to Samaboi”.



Victor Aidoo has vowed to also help other players in deprived areas achieve their dreams of playing football professionally should he make a lot of money in his career.



“If God blesses me, I will like to help a lot of young players make it to the very top of their carrier.”



Victor Aidoo has scored seven goals for Hearts of Oak in the ongoing campaign in his debut season for the club.



Aidoo has gained popularity among the Hearts of Oak fans for his special technique during a penalty shootout.