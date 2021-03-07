Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Vice-President Bawumia congratulates Black Satellites over AFCON triumph

Black Satellites

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Black Satellites for winning the 2021 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania.



The National U20 beat the Hippos of Uganda by 2-0 in the finals on Saturday evening to clinch the coveted trophy.



Captain Afriyie Barnieh was the star of the show as scored in either half to ensure Karim Zito’s side emerged victorious at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.



The triumph means that Ghana would walk home with a 4th U-20 AFCON trophy and a first since 2009.





Congratulations to Black Satellites of Ghana for winning the 2021 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



You have given Ghana a perfect gift to commemorate our Independence Day.



We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/qfipRmK1A5 — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) March 6, 2021