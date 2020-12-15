Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis counting on Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah

Chibsah in action for VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis says he appreciates his midfield options, indicating Yusif Chibsah’s contribution to his outfit.



The 27-year-old had a shaky start to life at the club but is gradually getting into his stride, playing five games and netting one goal in the German Bundesliga 2.



Chibsah made a brief appearance during their 3-0 victory over SC Paderborn 07 on Friday.



However, coach Reis was satisfied with his contribution.



"With Chibsah, Eisfeld and Masovic I have three options for this six-position,” Reis said.



Chibsah joined the club as a free agent from Turkish Supalig side Gaziantep FK in the summer.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.