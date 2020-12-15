VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis counting on Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis says he appreciates his midfield options, indicating Yusif Chibsah’s contribution to his outfit.
The 27-year-old had a shaky start to life at the club but is gradually getting into his stride, playing five games and netting one goal in the German Bundesliga 2.
Chibsah made a brief appearance during their 3-0 victory over SC Paderborn 07 on Friday.
However, coach Reis was satisfied with his contribution.
"With Chibsah, Eisfeld and Masovic I have three options for this six-position,” Reis said.
Chibsah joined the club as a free agent from Turkish Supalig side Gaziantep FK in the summer.
