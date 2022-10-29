Veteran midfielder Agyemang Badu identifies weaknesses in current Black Stars team

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana national team midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has given an assessment of the current Black Stars squad.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the veteran midfielder has disclosed that the weakness in the current crop of players is that there are too many inexperienced players.



“I have been saying this and I will say it again, 2022 we have quality players. Comparing our team 2014 to this one I think the only thing I will say is ours had well-experienced players.



“We had the likes of Kevin Prince Boateng, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Harrison Afful, myself so you could see there was a lot of experience,” Emmanuel Agyemang Badu told Radio Gold Talk Sport in an interview.



The Great Olympics midfield dynamo added, “We had tasted the African Cup, we had tasted a lot of high profile games like England national team, like Brazil and other high profile games like the qualifiers so looking at the 2022, yes we have good quality but a lot of inexperience.



“In the aspect that, most of them this is the first time they are going to taste the national team jersey especially.



“And they haven’t played qualifiers, they haven’t played in the AFCON Cup, they haven’t played in these high profile games so, experience wise yes but this team has qualities.”



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana will come up against the likes of Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the group stages.