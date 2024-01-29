Veteran coach JE Sarpong wants coach search committee dissolved

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Veteran coach JE Sarpongovernment to dissolve the committee set up by the Ghana Football Association to get a new Black Stars coach to replace the sacked Chris Hughton.



Following Ghana's premature exit from the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) consecutive elimination from the AFCON, for the first time in Ghana's history, the GFA announced the sacking of Hughton. They later announced a five-member committee to search for a new coach for the Black Stars.



According to JE Sarpong, the government should demand a full report on Ghana's disastrous campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He also questioned the Ghana Football Association's rush to appoint a coach when they haven't produced and given any report to the appropriate entities.



"The FA is hiding behind FIFA that if the Government interferes in the football administration in the country they will banned I don't think it is so because the people are hiding behind it you can't implement that one," he told Peace FM



"So the government should be bold to dissolve and call the FA to book that what you are doing is not good don't implement that search you want to do.



"They should submit the report because the Minister for Youth and Sports is a representative of government he even has some questions to answer because you are the minister and you have sat there and they are running you around."