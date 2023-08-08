Veteran Gladson Awako leaving Hearts of Oak after two seasons

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghana midfielder, Gladson Awako will not be part of Hearts of Oak's squad for the 2023/24 season, Footballghana can report.



The experienced attacking midfielder joined the Phobians before the start of the 2021/22 football season after ending his stay at Accra Great Olympics.



The move happened after he light up the Ghana Premier League with outstanding performances for the Dade Boys.



In the last two seasons wearing the rainbow colours, Gladson Awako had his moments and produced some magic to excite fans of the Ghanaian giants both home and away.



Sources have now indicated that the time has come for the attacker to end his stay at Hearts of Oak to open a new chapter of his career.



It is understood that he will not join the Phobians for pre-season ahead of a move to a different club.



Reports suggest he has a number of offers from clubs in the local league but is yet to decide his future.