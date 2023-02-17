Very needless - Fred Pappoe reacts to proposed three terms for GFA presidents

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, Fred Pappoe has kicked against the proposal to extend the mandate of GFA presidents from two terms to three of four years.



The current statutes of the GFA only permit the presidents to go for two terms of four years but according to Accra Great Olympics' General Manager Oluboi Commodore, a new proposal has been tabled and if approved by Congress will mean that a GFA president can be in power for 12 years.



Describing the proposal as needless, Fred Pappoe urged the people who occupy the office to concentrate on delivering on their mandate and not push for more years in office.



“I don’t even want to talk about that third-term proposal. It is needless. I do not see the need for three terms. If the electorates exercise their voting powers rightfully, they shouldn’t be scared about any term limit."



“It is not mandatory. I have a very funny of thinking about issues. The term limit doesn’t really matter to me. If the delegates believe in the system it doesn’t matter whether it is one term or two terms."



"Regardless of the term limit, if you don’t perform you can be voted out. The issue here is people exercising their voting powers rightfully,” Fred Pappoe said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



Fred Pappoe contested in the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential elections but conceded defeat to Kurt Okraku before the third run.



