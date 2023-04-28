'Very good win' - Andre Ayew celebrates Nottingham Forest's massive win over Brighton

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nottingham Forest's recent victory over Brighton in the English Premiership has been celebrated by Ghanaian international, Andre Ayew.



The game, which was played on Wednesday night at the City Ground, Nottingham, saw Steve Copper’s side record a 3-1 win over their opponents.



Despite only playing the last ten minutes of the match, Ayew expressed his excitement over the team's victory in a post on his official Instagram page.



"Very good win. Atmosphere was unbelievable, we keep going,” Ayew said.



