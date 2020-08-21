Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Vejle Technical Director extols Raphael Dwamena's qualities

Dwamena has recovered from a heart condition that kept him out for majority of the 2019/20 season

Technical Director of Danish Super League side Vejle Boldklub, Jacob Krüger is confident Rapahel Dwamena will make an instant impact at the club after completing his loan move from Levante on Thursday.



The Ghana forward is looking at putting a very turbulent past behind him as he revives his career with the Danish outfit.



Dwamena has recovered from a heart condition that kept him out for majority of the 2019/20 season, and will be hoping to turn the tides around.



Jacob Krüger insists the Ghanaian is in good shape to help the club in the upcoming Super League season.



"Raphael Dwamena is a physically strong striker who has both speed and good technique. It is a player we believe can help ensure a good season in the Super League," he told the club's website.



"Raphael will be a great addition to our offensive line. He joins the club after a successful rehabilitation and is ready to bid on the same. Despite this, the necessary time has been spent to ensure that the player is fit for fight," he added.



Raphael Dwamena made 9 appearances and scored two times for Real Zaragoza whiles on loan from Levante last season.

