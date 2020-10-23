Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Vasco da Gama ends their transfer chase on Latif Blessing

Ghana international Latif Blessing

Brazilian giants, Vasco da Gama FC have ended their pursuit of Latif Blessing, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The South American giants have ended their interest in the Ghanaian completely after it became clear that the United States club does not simply want to release him.



Negotiations between the two clubs are over with Vasco da Gama turning their attention to other prospects.



Blessing, 23, drew the attention of the South American outfit after an explosive time in the Major Soccer League.



The talented Ghanaian was being courted to move to Brazil, at least for an initial loan deal amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.



Blessing is reported to be unsettled in the United States as his wife is yet to get a travelling visa to enter the country.



The travelling difficult being encountered by his wife nearly force him to move to Brazil - in a move that has now completely collapsed.

