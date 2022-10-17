Valencia to extend contract of Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish side Valencia is working on a new contract for United States international of Ghanaian decent Yunus Musah, Footballghana.com can report.



The 19-year-old, who opted to represent the USA at the expense of Ghana has been in a rich vein of form since Gennaro Gattuso took over the managerial job at Valencia.



He has registered two assists in six appearances this season.



Musah is now a target for clubs in Europe as they seek to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window.



Footballghana.com understands that Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are keeping tabs on the enterprising winger following his explosive start to the campaign.



In the bid to ward off interest from clubs, the Spanish giants has set sights on awarding the player an improved contract.



Musah, who is valued at $27.5 million current contract with the Spanish outfit is expected to expire in the summer of 2026.



He is the fifth most expensive American player behind Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie.