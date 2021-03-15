Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Valencia star Yunus Musah finally chooses to represent USA over Ghana

Valencia star, Yunus Musah

The Black Stars of Ghana have missed out on Yunus Musah after the Valencia midfielder committed to play for the United States of America.



Musah, 18, was eligible to represent Ghana, England and Italy at the international level.



The former Arsenal youth star has however committed his international future to the Yankee Boys having accepted an invitation to feature in their next week’s friendlies in Europe and the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying this fall.



“It was pretty clear for me to decide to play for the United States,” Musah said.



“It makes sense to represent the country I was born in. The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me.”



Although his oral commitment Monday is nonbinding, Musah would no longer be able to switch affiliations should he play for the United States against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and Northern Ireland three days later in Belfast.



Under FIFA rules adopted last year, four appearances in official matches, even friendlies, would lock him into U.S. service.



He played twice for the United States in November and, at the time, said he was leaving his options open.



Musah, who can play on the flank or centrally, is the second big commitment from a multinational player for Coach Gregg Berhalter.



