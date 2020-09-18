Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Valencia coach praised me on my debut - Yunus Musah

Ghana international Yunus Musah

17-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Yunus Musah, has revealed what his coach told him after impressing in his La Liga debut game against UD Levante.



Valencia took all three points on the day and Musah was given the chance to show his skills on the pitch which he excelled.



In his interview with the club's media, he stated that his coach told him to keep working hard.



“He told me to continue like this because it is only one game, I will work to continue like this … I wanted to enjoy, it is only one game, I want to continue like this, I will work to improve every day.”



Yunus Musah is expected to be given more opportunities this season.

