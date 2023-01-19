VP Bawumia supports 47th SWAG Awards with GH₵50,000 Cedis

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: swagghana.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GH 50,000 Cedis to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), to support the 47th edition of the SWAG Awards.



The SWAG Awards is held annually to honour distinguished Ghanaian sportsmen and sportswomen, and over 40 athletes who excelled and brought honours to the country in 2022, will be honoured by SWAG next weekend.



An aide to the Vice President, Tamimu Issah, presented Dr. Bawumia's 50,000 Cedis support to the President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah, and Secretary General, Charles Osei Asibey on Wednesday.



SPORTS JOURNALIST, FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Out of the total amount, Dr. Bawumia is donating 10,000 Cedis each to winners of two award categories; the Female Footballer of the Year and the Sports Journalist of the Year, with the remaining 30,000 Cedis going to SWAG to aid its organization.



Last year, Vice President Bawumia also supported the 46th SWAG Awards with 50,000 Cedis, and similarly presented GH 10,000 Cedis each to the Female Footballer of the Year and the Sports Journalist of the Year.



Speaking at the 46th SWAG Awards as the Special Guest, Vice President Bawumia explained that his financial support towards the two special award categories, is to encourage female footballers. On the Sports Journalist of the Year, the Vice President explained that his support is to encourage sports journalists to continue to make meaningful contributions to the development of sports in the country.



After receiving the support, the President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah, expressed the Association's gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his support, once again.



The Vice President has often earned plaudits for his benevolent support to sports organizations, with beneficiaries including RTU, King Faisal, Hasaacas Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, SWAG, etc



The 47th MTN/Adamus SWAG Awards comes off at the Accra International Center on January 28, 2023.