VIDEO: Watch Ayew’s penalty miss in Swansea's victory against Brentford

Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
André Ayew spurned a big chance to put Swansea ahead before hitting the winner late on to secure first leg advantage for his club in the first-leg semifinal of the Championship against Brentford on Sunday.
Ayew smashed in a thunderous strike from inside the box into the roof on 82 minutes.
The 29-year-old could have had two goals in the game but missed a penalty in the 64th minute after his shot was superbly blocked by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
The 30-year-old has now scored 16 league goals- his highest tally ever in any league and also recorded 7 assists.
Brentford will host the Swans on Wednesday in the return leg to decide the winner of the other semi-final between Fulham and Cardiff.
