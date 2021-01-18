Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

VIDEO: Kotoko earn vital point away in draw against WAFA SC

play videoWAFA were held at home by the Porcupines

Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon drew 1-1 with WAFA SC to earn a vital point in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the team visited the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope to honour a date on matchday nine of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



With WAFA SC playing as the better side in the first half, the team finished with a 1-goal lead courtesy of a strike from danger man Daniel Lomotey.



After recess, the Asante Kotoko team worked hard in a bid to stage a comeback. Fortunately for the team, their efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when in-form striker Kwame Opoku found the back of the net.



Although the two teams put up a good fight from there on, neither side could get on the scoresheet and have been forced to settle for a point apiece.



The result sees Asante Kotoko stay in 6th position on the Ghana Premier League standings while WAFA occupy 5th.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



