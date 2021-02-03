Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

VIDEO: Great Olympics 3-1 King Faisal

play videoAccra Great Olympics

Great Olympics continued their hot-streak form in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after putting 3-1 past King Faisal Babies FC on Tuesday afternoon.



The Dade Boys have found their mojo at the right time in the campaign, having held Karela United FC and defeated city rivals Hearts of Oak 2-0 over the weekend.



Great Olympics went into the match against King Faisal very buoyant following their scintillating win against the Phobians.



The Accra Sports Stadium erupted on the 40th-minute mark after Charles Danso fired home from close range.



Great Olympics kept the same momentum after returning from recess.



Wing-back Samuel Ashie-Quaye ensured their incessant attacking play yielded after powering in a superb drive from the edge of the area in the 55th minute.



King Faisal coach Andy Sinason made a couple of changes, bringing on Kwadwo Frimpong in place of Enock Morrison.



The substitution improved the performance of the Insha Allah Boys and deservedly halved the deficit through Frimpong Boateng with 15 minutes to go.



However, Great Olympics restored their two-goal cushion in the 81st minute via Michael Yeboah.



Coach Yaw Preko quickly brought on Hamza Zakari to shore up the midfield with seven minutes to end proceedings.



Great Olympics held on tight to the 3-1 advantage to record their fifth victory of the season.



The win has propelled Great Olympics to 2nd position with 21 points, while King Faisal sit 15th with 10 points from 12 matches.



Watch video below

