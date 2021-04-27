VAR will improve Ghana’s infrastructure deficit - Referees manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Referees manager Alex Kotey has expressed delight with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assessing that it will solve the infrastructure deficit in the country.



The Ghana Football Association in April got the approval from the world football governing body, FIFA to commence the implementation of VAR in Ghana.



With Alex Kotey leading the charge for Ghana’s team to roll out the VAR, the retired referee is confident the technology will improve facilities in the country.



According to him, clubs and football administrators must commence the process of upgrading pitches and stadiums to meet the requirements of VAR.



“The VAR has a lot of advantages. We are all aware of the infrastructure deficit we have in this country,” Alex Kotey told Citi Sports.



He added, “VAR has requirements and specifications as to how stadiums should even be. If we are going in for VAR, it means we would have to improve the facilities we have. That in itself is a plus. It means that if a club has a substandard pitch, it cannot be used for VAR.”



Ghana will pilot the VAR system at the 2023 African Games.



