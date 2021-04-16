VAR implementation in Ghana will start next year - Alex Kotey

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Head of Referees at the Ghana Football Association, Alfred Kotey, has told Happy Sports that the process to implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) program will begin next year.



The GFA in a statement announced that FIFA has approved its Project Team for the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee in Ghana.



The decision was announced during a meeting held on Monday, April 12, 2021, on modalities for the implementation of VAR in Ghana



Speaking on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM with Joe Debrah, Alex Kotey Project lead for the VAR implementation in Ghana said, “We are going to hold a zoom meeting to select a technical provider accredited by FIFA for the implementation of the VAR in the country. Francis Edu will lead the GFA technical department.



“The full implementation will be in 2023 but the training and installation will be done in 2022 and then we will start in 2023”



“We are hoping to do a pilot during the 2023 African Games”



“The VAR has come to also improve officiating in the country”



The GFA VAR Project Team approved by FIFA is made up of:



Project leader – Alex Kotey



Legal – Prosper Harrison-Addo.



Finance- Eyram Dzikonu



Communications -Henry Asante Twum.



Research/Monitoring & Security- Julius Enumah.



Competitions & Organization – Sena Akoto-Ampaw.



Marketing & Publicity- Jamil Maraby



CAF Instructors:



Eddy Maillet – Director of Referees- CAF



Jerome Damon – FIFA/CAF VAR Instructor



Desire Doue – CAF VAR Instructor



With the approval of the project team, a Kick-off meeting will commence in three weeks’ time to approve the timelines for all the various teams in the full implementation of the VAR in the 2022/2023 season.