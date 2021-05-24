VAR experimented at Ramadan Cup 2021

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

For the doubting Thomases who remain skeptical about the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee in Ghana, signs are boldly written on the wall as the technology has been experimented at the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup in Accra.



The technology was employed when a controversial hand ball call stalled the final game between Kasoa and Hohoe Zongo.



Match officials relied on the technology to determine the clarity of the hand ball and Kasoa were duly awarded a penalty.



Another penalty call from Hohoe Zongo was put to rest when the referee consulted the VAR which proved the ball wasn’t a hand ball.



The landmark achievement by the organisers of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup puts to rest doubts about the implementation of the technology in Ghana.



The Ghana FA is already in the process of training officials for the use of the technology but already, doubters claim it’s impossible.



With the Ramadan Cup showing the way in the implementation of the technology, signs are clear that the VAR implementation will be seen in Ghana football soon.



The Ghana FA, have already put in place plans to see the implementation of the technology in Ghana football, hopefully, next season.



With several decisions creating tension and controversies in the Ghana Premier League, the implementation of the VAR is certainly a sure way of putting to rest most of the avoidable controversies.



