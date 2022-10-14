'Uzoho far better than De Gea' - Nigerian goalie trends after heroics against Man U

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

The Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper was in superb form against the Red Devils in Thursday’s Europa League showdown at Old Trafford.



Manchester United "should go all out" for Francis Uzoho, according to fans who claim the Nigeria goalkeeper is better than David De Gea.



The Super Eagle was in spectacular form in Thursday’s Europa League encounter although Omonia Nicosia bowed 1-0 to the Red Devils courtesy of a last-gasp effort by super-sub Scott Mctominay.



Prior to that, Uzoho had denied Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford from scoring - in the process accrued an impressive 12 saves – with nine of them coming from inside the box.



Notwithstanding the loss by Neil Francis Lennon’s men, the 23-year-old was the talking point and enthusiasts have summoned the English Premier League outfit to sign Uzoho as a replacement for the Spain international.



The way Uzoho turn up against Manchester united, if nah so him do for Nigeria, Partey for no score that goal wey no allow us quality for World cup.???? — sophia (@90sSophie) October 13, 2022

Na the same Uzoho I dey watch abi my eyes dey deceive me? Wow!! #MUNOMO #UEL — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 13, 2022

Francis Uzoho selling himself to big European clubs in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/bZoiAw2er7 — David Adesina (@_DavidAdesina) October 13, 2022

Uzoho heard Man U are looking for de gea replacement and took that personal #NoBraDay2022 #MUNOMO pic.twitter.com/tas3YLv3cV — kvngmattesh (@iam_mattesh) October 13, 2022