Usual ‘suspects’ dominate Akonnor’s squad for Black Stars friendlies, Amartey returns

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3new.com

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey was named in Charles Akonnor’s 30-man squad for the Black Stars international friendly games next month.



This confirms his return to the team after a three-year absence due to injuries.



Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey is the only new player in the squad. Nortey’s inclusion is a reward for his outstanding performances this season, a key contributor to Medema’s title charge.



But, he is not the only local player as Gladson Awako, Philemon Baffour, Joseph Adjei, Ismail Ganiu, Ibrahim Danland and Razak Abalora are all part of the squad.



Captain Andre Ayew will lead the team with support from his able assistants Thomas Partey and goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who recently recovered from injury.



The Black Stars will play Morocco and Ivory Coast in June after the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for that month were scrapped.



The game against Morocco will take place in Rabat on June 8 before the Black Stars face Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 12.



Akonnor hopes the games will provide the perfect replacements after the world cup qualifiers were stalled but crucially as well give him the opportunity to spend vital training fay’s with his players at the end of the regular season.



The Black Stars are pitched against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on the way to the 2022 World Cup.