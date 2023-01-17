Use radio and TV to promote GPL fixtures, not only social media - Ignatius Osei to clubs

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC boss, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, is encouraging Ghanaian clubs to utilize traditional media platforms such as radio and television, to promote Ghana Premier League matches.



He believes the dependence on social media by clubs like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has led to the decline in attendance at match venues.



The Ghana Premier League has been struggling with low attendance, which has negatively impacted the financial status of local clubs.



Osei-Fosu suggests that using traditional media platforms will help increase attendance and generate more revenue for the clubs.



“The mileage you will have on Facebook, Twitter, these are not people around the area [where the game will be played]; they are people outside the area; in Dubai, in US and in Europe," he told Kumasi-based LUV FM.



“So, if you post a flier of your match at the Kumasi Sports Stadium (on social media), you will get a lot of likes but these likes do not translate into people coming to the stadium because they are not around in Kumasi.



“Today by the radio, you might have about 20,000 people listening to Luv FM but on social media, you will have a lot of likes from people (who are not in Kumasi).



“So, when you run the club on the social media platform, you will only appeal to those small numbers who will be in Kumasi to go to the stadium.



“You remember when Kotoko were to be crowned league champions last season and management decided to go on radio, do you remember the attendance?



“This season, when they started and they played in Africa, a lot of people watched the Kadiogo game in Kumasi,” he observed.