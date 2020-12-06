Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Use Walewale Wembley to unearth your sporting potentials – Bawumia charges youth

The newly constructed Walewale AstroTurf otherwise known as Walewale Wembley

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged the youth of the North East Region to use the newly constructed Walewale AstroTurf otherwise known as Walewale Wembley to unearth their sporting potentials.



He expressed hope that the facility will be put to good use and produce top-notch footballers in the country who will contribute their quota to the development of sports in the country.



While indicating the commitment of the current administration to the development of sports in the country, he revealed that 29 of such AstroTurfs are now in the country which is an addition of 27 from the original 2 that existed.



Dr Bawumia said before the NPP came into office in 2017, there were only two astro turfs in the whole of Ghana, but “Today we have constructed close to 29 astro turfs and about 10 out of the 29 are in zongo communities.



The project under the auspices of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development is the first of its kind in the hometown of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after several decades of sporting activities being held on a rocky football park.



Residents have been hailing the project initiated by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration considering the fact it will impart positively on the development of sports in the area.



Meanwhile, constituents have assured Dr Bawumia of voting massively for President Akufo-Addo and also Hajia Lariba on 7th December for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue with the thoughtful policies of transformation.

