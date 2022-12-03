Uruguay is going home, this is karma for me - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Ghanaian Striker and Captain of the Senior National Team, Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan says Uruguay’s exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA world cup is Karma for him.



This was after Uruguay beat Ghana 2:0 in their last game on Friday, December 2, 2022.



Despite their 2:0 win against Ghana, Uruguay could not qualify to the next stage because it placed third on the table after South Korea scored Portugal who had already secured the first position on the table.



Although he was not happy that Team Ghana had been ousted from the game, Asamoah Gyan felt Uruguay was being punished for what it did to Ghana 12 years ago at the 2010 World Cup.



He said even though Uruguay scored in 2010 and left laughing, today, the team, especially Luiz Suarez, is leaving crying, attributing this to karma.



“They’re going home, and this is Karma for me,” Asamoah Gyan said on Super Sports TV as a panelist.



Earlier in the game against Uruguay, Ghana had a penalty, but the Black Stars’ captain, Andre Dede Ayew, missed the penalty.



Commenting on this, Asamoah Gyan said it was part of the game, adding that Ayew would need psychological counseling, and saying that although it is going to be tough for Ayew, it depends on him to come out of his trauma after missing a penalty.



Meanwhile, he also said the Ghanaian boys did not really play well, adding that there was no sense of urgency in their play.



He expressed disappointment in the team, saying he was upset because there was nothing showing that the Blackstars wanted to win.



Asamoah Gyan noticed that instead of going into the game to win the match, Ghanaians were rather thinking of an apology, saying it was really embarrassing but he had to support the team because it is his team.