Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Uproar in Ireland over potential appointment of Chris Hughton as national team coach

Ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton

As speculation swirls around the possible selection of ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Republic of Ireland's managerial position, Irish fans have taken to social media to express their scepticism and even ridicule over the impending decision.

Hughton, who was recently relieved of his duties by Ghana following a lacklustre performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January, has emerged as a controversial figure in the ongoing search for Ireland's new manager.

Despite his experience in international football and previous success with clubs like Brighton and Newcastle, some Irish supporters remain unconvinced of his suitability for the role.

