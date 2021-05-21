Upper West Akim Juvenile League Football kicks off on Sunday

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Isaac Ganyo Tamakloe, Contributor

Under the leadership of Chairman Jeffrey Ewusi William, the much-awaited Juvenile League Football has kicked off across the country after a long hiatus.



For the first batch of games in the Upper West Akim District, teams will kick off the league on Sunday 23rd May 2021 at various Game Centers with six registered teams.



District Football Chairman Jeffrey Ewusi William explained that the six teams which registered to compete in the upcoming Juvenile League include; Okurase Jew Soccer Academy, Sukrong United Academy, Asuokaw Young Bayern, Nyanoaman United Football Club, Mepom Vatens Academicals and Asamankese Young Kotoko.



The matches between the juvenile league teams will be played by Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17 every weekend at selected Game Center’s.



Here are the following fixtures for matchday one:



Asuokaw Young Bayern vs Mepom Vatens Academicals



Nyanoaman United F/C vs Young Kotoko



Okurase Jew S/A vs Sukrong United Academy



All supporters are warmly invited to support their cherished clubs and are advised to adhere to strict compliance to COVID-19 Protocols



#JuvenileFootballIs Back #BringBackTheLove



