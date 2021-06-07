Update: Tariq Fosu was sacked not Thomas Partey - Daniel Oduro

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

GhanaWeb's Managing Editor, Daniel Oduro, has revealed the reason behind Thomas Partey's exclusion from the Black Stars squad to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



Thomas Partey is currently in Ghana while his teammates have touched down in Morocco for the international friendly game in Rabat.



It was earlier reported that Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor sacked Partey from camp before the team left for Morocco with the reason that the Arsenal man reported two days late to their training base in Cape Coast.



However, Daniel Oduro who is with the team in Morocco has revealed that the player who was sacked for reporting late was Tariq Fosu of Brentford and not Thomas Partey.



He furthered that Partey was left out from the squad following a meeting with the coaches on Thursday, June 3, 2021.



"So was Partey sacked from GH camp as has been widely reported in the local media? Well, the answer is no. How do I know this? I know this because I’m with the team in Morocco and I’ve asked for clarification on the matter.



"However, I am told that a player was sacked for reporting late and failing to answer numerous calls to him before the trip only to show up with the excuse of a family emergency. That player is Tariq Fosu. Not Partey," he added.





I just spoke to Thomas Partey.



He says he wasn’t sacked by C.K Akunor from the BlackStars camp as is being speculated by some Sports Journalists.



Jordan and Issahaku and s couple of other players all joined the team on Thursday, same day Thomas also reported. Why would they sack Thomas for lateness?



Andre only showed up to travel with the side on Sunday night.



Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah also confirmed Mr Daniel Oduro's assertions, adding that she has spoken to the Arsenal man who is shocked at the news of his alleged sacking from the Ghana camp.Other journalists have also waded in on the matter.