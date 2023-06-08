Unraveling the meaning behind Andre Ayew's nickname ‘Mopao’

Sports News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, undoubtedly a Ghanaian legend following in his father Abedi Pele's footsteps, has left an indelible mark on the football world.



While Ayew's on-field performances have captivated fans, his nickname, Mopao, has also garnered attention. Interestingly, those close to Ayew rarely refer to him by his given name, and over time, people have come to embrace the moniker, Mopao.



But what does Mopao mean? In simple terms, Mopao is one of the aliases used by the renowned Congolese artist, Koffi Olomide. Olomide himself refers to himself as Grand Mopao Mokonzi.



Ayew's close associates reveal that the attacker developed an affinity for the name due to his father Pele's admiration for Koffi Olomide, with Pele being able to sing the artiste's songs flawlessly. This led Ayew to embrace his father's favourite artist and adopt his nickname.



Essentially, Mopao is French jargon for "boss." Truth be told, Ayew's choice of nickname perfectly aligns with his demeanour as he has always carried himself with an air of authority, even from his early days. Notably, he led Ghana to a historic U-20 World Cup victory and has since taken on the mantle of the national team's captain.



At the club level, Ayew commands immense respect within every dressing room he enters, as seen during his recent six-month stint with Nottingham Forest. The players, recognising his leadership qualities, affectionately refer to him as Mopao.



Ayew's adoption of the nickname Mopao holds a special significance. It connects him to his father's love for Koffi Olomide's music and represents his own authoritative presence both on and off the field.



The former Marseille man is Ghana's most capped player.