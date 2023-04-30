Unplayable Ghana teen Sensation Rak-Sakyi grabs fifteenth goal and eighth assists as Charlton beat Port Vale

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Unplayable Ghana teen sensation Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made it 15 goals and eight assists in the English League One with a goal and assist in Charlton Athletic’s narrow win over Port Vale FC.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy lasted the entire duration of the match with a Man-Of-The-Match performance to help his team beat their opponents 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at home.



Tyreece Campbell scored the opening and only goal of the first 45 minutes of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up with a 14th-minute strike.



Thirteen minutes after the break, the young Ghanaian forward added his name to the scorers chat on the day with a beautiful finish to make it 2-0 to the Red and Whites outfit.



James Plant reduced the deficit to one two minutes after the hour mark but Rak-Sakyi set up Miles Leaburn to restore the homeless team’s two goals advantage to make it 3-1 inside 77 minutes.



Matt Taylor scored a 97th-minute mark spot kick as the game ended 3-2 for the home team.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy has fifteen goals and eight assists in 42 matches this season.