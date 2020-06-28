Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Unnamed Champions League club want to sign Razak Brimah

Spain-based goalkeeper Razak Brimah could sign for a UEFA Champions League club, his agent Ibrahim Abdullai has exclusively told GHANASoccernet.com.



The Ghana international was instrumental in the truncated 2019/20 season where his side Linares Deportivo were declared champions.



He was named the best goalkeeper in the Tercera Division after conceding just 13 goals in 24 league matches.



''As it stands, I have teams in higher leagues ready to hand him a contract and one of them is a Champions League club,'' Abdullai, who is Ghanaian-Spanish, exclusively told GHANASoccernet.com



Brimah has succeeded in reviving his career after dropping to the lower league in Spain.



He is yet to feature in the Spanish La Liga despite making huge impact with lower sides Tenerife, Mirandés, Córdoba, Guadalajara and Real Betis II.

