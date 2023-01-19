Unique Sports Talent Worldwide to partner South African football agency Professionalz

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Sports Talent Worldwide, Mark Adu Amofah has paid a courtesy call on the Founder of Professionalz Agency and Marketing Mr. Jazzman Mahlakgane in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The visit was to formally introduce to him the vision and mission of Unique Sports Talent Worldwide and how best both parties can work together.



It was also to show appreciation during his stay in South Africa and seek his blessings as he embarks on a new journey after ending his service with the United States Army.



According to Adu Amofah, Mr. Mahlakgane played a huge role in his career, landing him his first contract outside Ghana where he joined Bloemfontein Celtic through his agency.



He mentioned Mr. Mahlakgane as one of the big brains in South African football who has nurtured and managed talents like Teko Modise, Siphiwe Tshabalala, and Themba Mshishi Zwane of which his partnership will propel Unique Sports Talent to higher heights in player management and marketing.



Adu Amofah added that both parties are looking forward to a partnership agreement where talents scouted from Ghana will be offered to the youth systems of various football clubs in South Africa.



Mr Mahlakgane was full of praise and thanked Adu Amofah for the visit .



He declared his readiness to work with Unique Sports Talent and AA Sports International, citing that, his doors are always open.



Unique Sports Talent Worldwide represents athletes/players seeking professional contracts worldwide- which focuses on soccer talents and representing athletes/players.