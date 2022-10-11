Unhappy Hearts of Oak supporters set to boycott ASR Bamako game

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak will face ASR Bamako in the second leg of their Confederations Cup game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Supporters of the club are currently not happy with how the club is presently been managed and also the performance of the team.



The Phobia supporters called into a Happy FM sports program monitored by footballghana.com to express their displeasure on the current state of their dear club.



During the phone-in segment, one supporter said: “You treat the players anyhow these players some have wives and kids. You can’t insult the players, the way Odotei and Akanbi are treating the players, doing selection for the coach the Kotoko match the coach has done his selection the players didn’t sleep these players we are with them all the time, we talk to them the players talk to us. Odotei and Akanbi when they do their own selection they should leave us out we will see on Sunday.



“You want Hearts to win so that what, the people have taken us for granted they don’t respect us but when they need our support they try to mobilize us so that we go and support.



"When we won the league two years ago Togbe celebrated did he mention us the supporters he wants to use us so that he gets a victory on Sunday, we will not come, we will not come if they defeat us they have defeated us," caller Obrempong said.



"Until they do the right thing some of us have kept off we are not even preparing spiritually for the match because of the things he is doing.



"We have complained several things, we have started the season then you rush to sack the coach for what now you are begging us so that we go and do what. They need our support that is why they are begging we are not fools we are not fools,” caller Obrempong fumed.