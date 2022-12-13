'Ungrateful' Afriyie Barnieh can leave Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe says striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh can leave the club after being reluctant to renew his contract.



The Black Galaxies captain's contract will end in December this year and will become a free agent if he failed to renew his stay with the club.



Barnieh has been a key member of the club in the last two and a half years, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup titles and has since earned a call-up to the Black Stars.



The youngster made the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but did not feature in any of the games.



The football administrator believes the club must let the player go if he’s proving to be ungrateful and unwilling to extend his stay.



''We have not even had the opportunity to sit down with him,” the former GFA chairman told Graphic Sports.



“Whenever you call him he'll give an excuse and because he gets invited to the national teams he'll tell you that we are going here and when we come back I'll sign.



“I've told my colleagues on the board that we should not allow him to dictate to us. If he is unwilling to sign we should allow him to go because it was Hearts that brought him to the limelight and if he wants to be ungrateful he should be allowed to go," he added.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe further advised Barnieh to learn from predecessors Benjamin Afutu and Patrick Razak, who both left the club under a cloud after refusing to extend their contracts but couldn’t flourish at their new clubs.