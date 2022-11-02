Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala eyes more goals for Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Uganda international forward Steven Dese Mukwala scored his first competitive goal for Asante Kotoko when they defeated King Faisal on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.



Mukwala scored the first goal for the Porcupine Warriors when they humbled King Faisal 3-0 in the domestic top-flight on Monday night.



The 23-year-old had been looking to score his first goal for the club since joining before the 2022-23 season began after featuring in five competitive games.



The former Vipers SC and URA FC striker opened the match's scoring after slotting in a pass from Dickson Afoakwa in the 10th minute.



Captain Richard Boadu converted a penalty kick to double the lead for Kotoko 17 minutes later at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Nicholas Mensah sealed the victory for the Porcupines just a minute after the break when Mukwala set him up.



Speaking after the game, Mukwala expressed the desire to bag in more goals for the Porcupine Warriors.



Asked if he was under pressure to score, he said, "Not really, that is not pressure, but what I believe is I have to adapt to the environment of Ghana because I am a new player, so I have to fit in the environment and basically get coordination with my fellow players. There's being tag of war, but I believe I will score more goals."



The Uganda forward has a goal and two assists so far in the Ghana Premier League this campaign after three appearances.